Police officer shot and wounded during gunfight in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot and wounded after what police describe as a gunfight in Jackson, authorities said.
A suspect was taken into custody after Thursday’s shooting, WLBT-TV reported.
Officer Allen Mays was taken to a hospital for surgery. Police said he was in stable condition.
Officers were called about men in a park with guns, Jackson police Chief James Davis said. As they were investigating, a suspect on the porch of an abandoned house began shooting at them. Officers then returned fire, Davis said.
