Police officer who killed Phoenix man won’t face charges

Adel said the key question was whether Cooke’s belief that the other officer was going to be harmed was reasonable based on everything Cooke knew at the time.

The prosecutor said Cooke was responding to what he thought was a domestic violence call. Once Cooke saw the gun in Whitaker’s hand, the officer believed “he did not have the luxury of letting the scenario play out a few more seconds to see what might happen next,” Adel wrote.

Adel said it was reasonable for officers to conclude Whitaker, when coming out of his apartment with a gun in hand, meant to harm the officers. “Officer Cooke’s conclusion, while inaccurate in hindsight, was not unreasonable in the moment and was, therefore, not a crime,” Adel wrote.

The Phoenix City Council voted in December to approve a $3 million settlement with Whitaker’s family.

Whitaker’s father, Alan Whitaker, said Friday was a sad day for his family. “No one will be accountable, change will not happen,” Whitaker said in a statement. Cooke still works for the Phoenix Police Department in a non-enforcement position.

“We recognize these decisions are not easy, any loss of life is a tragedy, but we agree with the decision by the Maricopa County attorney to not seek criminal charges against the officer in this case,” said Michael “Britt” London, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, a union representing Phoenix police officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0