Police officers become candidates as policing debate rages

But on his campaign website and Twitter account, Lombardo declares he “will stop all efforts to defund the police” and said, “The GOP is NOT the party of defund the police.” His campaign video decries “liberal politicians” who try to defund the police.

When asked about the mixed messages and if he thinks voters know he supports defunding the police, Lombardo said he drew a distinction between his use of the phrase and the way other activists have used it.

“A lot of time when you talk about defunding the police, people assume it’s just take the money away from the police because they don’t deserve it,” he said. “When I talk about defunding the police, I’m talking about: Give me some resources that supports what we’re trying to do, and I’ll provide some of the funding out of my budget to support that.”

Laura Martin, the executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, was among the activists and organizers who met with Lombardo during last summer’s protests to discuss the demonstrations and police response. She said he made comments then indicating he was supportive of the defunding the police concept, but she felt his main point was stopping the protests.