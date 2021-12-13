 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police, prosecutors bugged California courtroom

  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police and prosecutors bugged a holding area of a Southern California courtroom to secretly record two people who were accused of murder in a move defense lawyers say violated their rights.

The office of San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said the planting of listening devices in the Vista courtroom in 2019 was legal but it shouldn’t have occurred and the office is working on a policy banning staff from taking part in future eavesdropping inside courtrooms, spokesman Steve Walker told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“It poses a greater risk that privileged attorney-client communications could be inadvertently intercepted," he said in an email.

The case involved Marjorie Gawitt, 63, who was killed in March 2019 during a burglary at her Carlsbad home. She had been stabbed or slashed 142 times.

A couple living in a nearby homeless encampment, Mallissa James and Ian Bushee were charged with the killing.

People are also reading…

Defense lawyers for James said that a prosecutor and Carlsbad police planted four electronic listening devices in the holding area of the empty courtroom an hour before the pair were to make their first court appearance and before they had spoken to a lawyer, the Union-Tribune said.

The two were then placed in the area and their conversation recorded as authorities listened from a nearby room. Their conversation was recorded for about 30 minutes but ended when a deputy public defender for James showed up to speak with her before her arraignment, the paper said.

The conversation didn't turn up incriminating evidence and it appeared both defendants suspected they were being heard, the paper said.

James pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 under a deal that will send her to prison for life without chance of parole instead of facing the death penalty. Bushee is awaiting trial. His attorneys contend that James acted alone.

Attorneys for James have filed misconduct allegations against the district attorney's office, alleging that the recording violated her constitutional rights and court rules that ban recordings inside courtrooms.

Prosecutors “used the courtroom to place their thumb on the scales of justice,” they said in court papers.

Prosecutors argue that the recordings were legal because the holding area was technically considered a “detention facility” under control of the sheriff, despite the area being inside a court rather than in a jail.

It is legal to secretly record defendants in jails and in holding tanks in some court areas outside of the courtrooms, the Union-Tribune said.

It is “extraordinarily unusual" to make secret recordings inside a courtroom even though there isn’t any explicit rule against putting listening devices in the holding area, Shaun Martin, a University of San Diego law school professor, told the Union-Tribune in an email.

“It’s sufficiently rare that I’ve never even heard of it occurring,” Martin said.

“Unlike homes, courtrooms aren’t categorically off limits for warrantless surveillance,” he said. “But they’re pretty darn close.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News