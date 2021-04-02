Police reform laws proposed by Alaska state lawmaker

A Washington Post database said that there have been 44 deaths involving police in Alaska since 2015.

“The goal is to have no lives lost. That’s the goal,” said Celeste Hodge Growden, the president and CEO of the Alaska Black Caucus. “There just needs to be some mechanisms put in place to assure that.”

Retired public safety commissioner Walt Monegan, who is part Tlingit and Yup’ik, said he has experienced many life-threatening scenarios where the proposed legislation might apply.

But he expressed mixed feelings about the proposals, KTOO reported.

“It’s hard to write a policy that will meet everything that you’re going to encounter out there,” Monegan said.

Monegan added that the chokehold similar to the one that former officer Derek Chauvin used in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year is outdated.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd was held face-down on the ground handcuffed and said he could not breathe.

Body camera footage indicated Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“The idea of a chokehold?" Monegan said. “It should be gone.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTOO-FM.

