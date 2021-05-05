Police respond to mask uproar at Utah school board meeting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Pandemonium at a school district board meeting erupted amid news that Utah public schools will require masks through the end of the school year — forcing board members to adjourn and call police, a TV station reported.

The 30 to 40 protesting parents on Tuesday night “shouted down speakers, disrupted the meeting and became aggressive,” said Ben Horsley, spokesman for the Granite School District serving the Salt Lake City area, in a text to KUTV-TV.

After board members abruptly ended the meeting, the parents remained on the district's campus and police were called. Horsley praised officers for “de-escalating the situation.”

The meeting was held after Utah reached criteria required for COVID-19 public health mandates to expire, KUTV-TV reported. The Utah Department of Health did not lift the mask order, however, for K-12 schools across the state.

Parents attending the meeting argued against continuing the requirement. Many questioned why masks would still be required in schools while they are not elsewhere.