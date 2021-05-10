Police shoot man holding crowbar near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police shot a man they said was using a crowbar to damage property and possibly break into homes near Salt Lake City early Monday morning.

The West Valley City Police Department received a call about a burglary in progress around 1:30 a.m., KUTV-TV reported.

According to police, neighbors said that a man had a metal object and was breaking windows.

Sometime after officers arrived, police said they used a Taser on the man. They then shot him.

“We had several officers show up on scene, encountered the male at some point who, like I said, had a metal object. They attempted to use some less-lethal force that was not successful and then, ultimately, shots were fired,” West Valley City Police Department Lt. Levi Lloyd told KSTU-TV.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or how many shots were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, according to the department. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the Unified Police Department investigates the incident, as is standard protocol.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KUTV-TV.

