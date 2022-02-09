 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police shoot suspects in separate cases in south Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are investigating shootings by police at opposite ends of south Louisiana.

The people who were shot were taken to hospitals in New Orleans and Lake Charles. No one else was wounded in either case.

Lake Charles police asked Louisiana State Police on Wednesday to investigate the shooting there, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensics Investigative Unit was looking for evidence at the scene, a state police news release said. It said other details would be released as they became available.

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that took place around 8 p.m. Tuesday about a mile north of the Superdome.

One of the officers canvassing the area after an armed robbery exchanged shots with an unknown man, who was hit three times in the leg, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, the statement said.

The officer, who has served with the department for over three years, will be on administrative reassignment under standard procedures, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

