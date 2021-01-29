Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats

The animosity lawmakers face has spread among themselves, with numerous Democrats saying they are wary of GOP colleagues who've said they carry guns in Washington. Republicans have bristled at new screening devices installed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that lawmakers are required to pass through when entering the House chamber, where carrying firearms is not allowed.

“The enemy is within the House of Representatives,” Pelosi told reporters this week in a chilling characterization of Congress' internal tensions. She cited "members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

In the latest instance of Capitol Hill's spiraling personal hostility, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., tweeted Friday that she was moving her office away from that of fellow freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., “for my team’s safety.” Bush wrote that a maskless Greene and her staff “berated me in a hallway,” but did not specify why she felt unsafe.

Greene responded with a tweet of her own, saying, “She is lying to you. She berated me." Greene also called Bush, who is Black, “the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s."