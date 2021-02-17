Police video shows arrest of California man who later died

“We were assured no harm would come to Jacob because they are highly trained in de-escalation tactics,” his mother said in her video statement.

Bauer's mother said her son wasn’t combative to police officers but at one point stopped talking to them and stared off into the distance before officers grabbed him and tried to put him in handcuffs.

Police have said Bauer bit and scratched officers while resisting them.

Police camera footage showed officers repeatedly telling Bauer to calm down and Bauer repeatedly saying: “you’ve got to get off me.” Officers were shown restraining his hands and legs, shocking him with stun guns as he lay on the ground and putting a “spit mask” over his head. He also was shown wearing a restraining harness.

At another point, Bauer told officers that he couldn’t breathe.

“No, you can breathe, that’s why you’re yelling still, OK?” an officer said. “Just try and relax.”

Arriving paramedics gave Bauer a sedative but then were refused access to him for eight minutes, according to an Alameda County coroner's report.

At some point, he stopped breathing, couldn't be revived, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.