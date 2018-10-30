Try 1 month for 99¢

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation's capital are searching for a suspect they say dowsed a woman in gasoline before setting her on fire.

News outlets report Metropolitan police say the woman was tried to break up a fight Sunday night when the suspect lit her on fire and fled.

First responders were able to put out the flames covering the woman, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say there were multiple witnesses. The attack is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

