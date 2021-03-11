Policing reforms gain momentum in New Mexico

Committee Chairman Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces said insurance coverage for local governments exceeds that threshold, especially for a large county.

“It’s already got $10 million of insurance available to settle what might be up, let’s say, a federal civil rights claim,” Cervantes said.

Bill co-sponsor and Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said the bill is narrowly tailored to individual rights guarantees and won't apply broadly to grievances about employment or school funding.

“The bill is being brought because we want to improve access to justice for New Mexicans whose rights have been denied to them,” he said.

Also Wednesday, the state House endorsed a bill to overhaul how New Mexico police officers are certified and disciplined to try to improve accountability in misconduct investigations.

The House approved the bill from Rep. Moe Maestas of Albuquerque on a 44-22 vote to shift the oversight of misconduct reviews away from the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy and abolish the commission that reviews disciplinary proceedings against officers.

In their place would be a new certification board, attached to the Department of Public Safety, with the authority to revoke, suspend and reinstate officers' licenses.