AP

Poliquin narrows funding gap in key Maine race

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who is is seeking his old job back, has narrowed the funding gap in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race.

Poliquin, who seeks to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, raised a little less than $600,000 in the final quarter of 2021, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The race for the seat is likely to get national attention during midterm elections. Golden won the district by 6 percentage points in 2020, but former President Donald Trump won an electoral vote in the district.

Poliquin's total fundraising is a little less than $1.5 million. Golden's campaign said last week that he raised more than $450,000 for the final quarter and a little more than $2 million for the year.

Golden won the seat by defeating Poliquin in a close race in 2018. Golden won via ranked-choice voting, which had never happened before in U.S. history.

A handful of other candidates have announced intentions to run for the seat. Democrat Michael Sutton and Republican Garret Swazey hadn't raised any money, while Republican Elizabeth Caruso had raised about $16,000, federal records stated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

