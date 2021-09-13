 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polis urges FDA action on COVID-19 boosters, shots for kids
0 Comments
AP

Polis urges FDA action on COVID-19 boosters, shots for kids

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Polis urges FDA action on COVID-19 boosters, shots for kids

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a memorial service for former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Denver. Lamm, who served three terms as Colorado's top executive, died late last month at the age of 85.

 David Zalubowski

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday urged the Food and Drug Administration to quickly authorize booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, saying the state is prepared to launch its own booster shot program.

“The FDA needs to get out of their ivory tower and realize there is a real-life pandemic,” and should expedite booster-shot approvals for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Democratic governor told a news conference. A booster dose raises the levels of antibodies to protect against COVID.

In August, Pfizer said it had started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The White House has begun planning for boosters later this month, if both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree. Advisers to the FDA will weigh evidence about an extra Pfizer shot Friday. The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

Polis credited the Donald Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed for dispensing with bureaucracy to quickly incentivize vaccine development. He said it’s time the Joe Biden administration did the same for booster shots and young children’s vaccines as the nation’s schools have reopened with the delta variant raging.

“This is a moment where similar leadership is needed by the Biden administration to make sure that the FDA does not succeed in using ivory tower circular reasoning to further delay the life-saving booster,” Polis said.

Polis said Monday that Colorado is ready to formally launch a booster-shot program as soon as Sept. 20, beginning with residents and staff of senior residential facilities and frontline workers, pending FDA and CDC approval. Some Colorado residents with weakened immune systems have already gotten the booster shot.

As for COVID-19 vaccines for children, those 12 and over are eligible. But with schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents are anxiously wondering when younger children can get the shots.

The FDA’s vaccine chief, Dr. Peter Marks, told The Associated Press Friday the agency will rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children as soon as it gets the needed data. Pfizer is expected to turn over its study results by the end of September. Marks said he was “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds will be underway by year’s end.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has cited delta’s growing threat to children in urging a faster decision.

—-

This story has been corrected to state that Pfizer started its application process for a third dose of the vaccine for U.S. approval in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Marto Brewing wins gold with lavender beer

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News