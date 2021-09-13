Polis urges FDA action on COVID-19 boosters, shots for kids

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday urged the Food and Drug Administration to quickly authorize booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, saying the state is prepared to launch its own booster shot program.

“The FDA needs to get out of their ivory tower and realize there is a real-life pandemic,” and should expedite booster-shot approvals for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Democratic governor told a news conference. A booster dose raises the levels of antibodies to protect against COVID.

In August, Pfizer said it had started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The White House has begun planning for boosters later this month, if both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree. Advisers to the FDA will weigh evidence about an extra Pfizer shot Friday. The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.