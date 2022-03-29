 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Political mapmaking body approves previously rejected plan

  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The next set of proposed boundaries for new state legislative districts has arrived at the Ohio Supreme Court, which must decide for the fourth time whether the maps are constitutionally sound.

The likelihood of the court approving those maps already appeared uncertain, after the state's political mapmaking body created them late Monday from a previously rejected set of maps.

In a related development, new and still-disputed congressional maps are likely to stay in place for the May 3 primary, under a schedule for hearing arguments in that case established by the state Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. Arguments and counterarguments were scheduled well past the primary.

The GOP-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission approved those congressional maps March 2 over Democrats' objections that they unfairly favor Republicans.

People are also reading…

Late Monday, the redistricting commission voted 4-3 along mostly partisan lines to revive a set of slightly altered legislative maps already rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this month. In doing so, the commission set aside the efforts of two independent mapmakers paid $450 an hour for the last four days to draw new maps in work viewed step-by-step online.

Four Republicans — Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Senate President Matt Huffman, House Speaker Bob Cupp, and Gov. Mike DeWine — voted in favor of the tweaked maps.

Republican State Auditor Keith Faber joined state Sen. Vernon Sykes, an Akron Democrat, and Rep. Allison Russo, the top House Democrat, in rejecting the maps.

Cupp called the vote “the best that could be done in the time that we were allotted by the Supreme Court.”

Democrats sharply criticized the move. Russo called it “a slap in the face to Ohio voters” that disregarded the Supreme Court’s order to draw constitutional maps.

“There seems to be no end to the arrogance of the super-majority,” Sykes said, referring to Republicans’ majority in the House and Senate.

“Sheer disgust,” Jen Miller, executive director of the Ohio League of Women Voters, said after the vote. She suggested a ballot issue may be needed to create an entirely independent redistricting commission.

Throughout Monday, the redistricting commission awaited final results from its two independent mapmakers who worked through the weekend on new maps.

Late in the afternoon, the commission reversed course and voted 5-2 to revive maps previously declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court and make some adjustments to them in the hopes of fixing problems identified by the court.

A “safety valve” was needed to ensure the commission made the Supreme Court’s midnight deadline Monday, Huffman said.

“If we’re not going to land the plane, it would be nice to have a parachute,” he said.

The state Supreme Court rejected the previous three sets of Ohio House and Senate maps drawn by the panel, ruling in a 4-3 vote each time that the plans were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to unduly favor Republicans.

Ohioans overwhelmingly supported a 2015 constitutional amendment that mandated the redistricting commission at least attempt to avoid partisan favoritism and to proportionally distribute districts to reflect Ohio’s 54% Republican, 46% Democratic split.

The maps approved Monday night, created by GOP staffers, come closer to the 54%-46% target by decreasing the number of competitive districts that favor Democrats, Republicans said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

These amazing flying snakes can fly through the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News