Political postcards spur complaints ahead of town votes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Several organizations pushing to eliminate vote counting machines have violated state law by sending postcards or mailers that lack the required identification information, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office.

Attorney General John Formella said his office has received numerous complaints regarding political advertising in the leadup to Tuesday's town elections. State law requires such advertising to include the name and address of the candidate or entity responsible for it, but Formella said two organizations advocating for the hand counting of ballots — the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group and Handcountnh.com — sent non-compliant mailers to voters in Hudson, Hampton and Campton.