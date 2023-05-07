Related to this story

Jimmy Carter's impact recognized

Jimmy Carter's impact recognized

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Georgia, and we are hearing more about how his work and impact on th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Arab states vote for Syria's return to the Arab League