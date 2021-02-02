Political storms swirl around California's Newsom amid virus

“If you're Team Gavin, your political operation has to be ‘make every Democrat happy,' and that's not been his operation style since Day One as governor," Trujillo said.

He added: “If the lawmakers are willing to speak out, imagine how the base feels."

Sonja Diaz, founder of the Latino Politics & Policy Initiative at UCLA, said that young workers and people of color are bearing the brunt of the state's coronavirus surges. She said the Trump administration deserves much of the blame for the disjointed response, but that Democrats need to stay focused on the priorities of vaccinating people and providing economic help rather than bending to critics on the right.

“This isn't really just on one governor," she said.

Newsom last week called the idea that he's making decisions based on politics “nonsense," but he's otherwise sidestepped commenting on the recall. Beyond Faulconer, several other Republicans and a tech billionaire are considering bids if the recall happens, though none are particularly well-known to voters. Most of California's Republican mega-donors remain on the sidelines.