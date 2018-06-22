Breaking
Politicians, colleagues react to the death of pundit Charles Krauthammer
Reactions to the death of conservative writer and pundit Charles Krauthammer.
"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the loss of an intellectual giant and dear friend, Charles Krauthammer. For decades, Charles' words have strengthened our democracy. His work was far-reaching and influential — and while his voice will be deeply missed, his ideas and values will always be a part of our country." — President George W. Bush, in a written statement.
Charles Krauthammer was one of the great thinkers of our time. A giant in his intellect and his character. A good and gracious man. And a dear friend. This is such a loss. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues.— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 21, 2018
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Charles Krauthammer this afternoon. https://t.co/ixVOBSYBF9— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) June 21, 2018
RIP Charles Krauthammer. He was such a decent man. His commentary was principled and piercing. What a loss.— David Gregory (@davidgregory) June 21, 2018
The great Charles Krauthammer has died. We’ve lost a national treasure.— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 21, 2018
RIP Charles Krauthammer. No greater master of the form.— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) June 21, 2018
A loss of wisdom and talent...RIP Charles Krauthammer 🙏@krauthammer— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 21, 2018
One of baseball’s greatest fans — Charles Krauthammer — passed away today after a long battle with cancer.He was loved and admired by many and will be truly missed here at Nationals Park. pic.twitter.com/3ppcLpWXc8— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 21, 2018
Charles Krauthammer was a man of extraordinary intellect. Truly one of a kind. The conservative movement & the nation will miss his incredible insight, especially in times such as these. We offer our deepest condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace https://t.co/ebuAYGZhND— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 21, 2018
very sad to report the death of Charles Krauthammer - award winning journalist and a courageous, caring man— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) June 21, 2018
Terribly sad news. The great Charles Krauthammer has died.— Brit Hume (@brithume) June 21, 2018
We have lost a great mind, a great conservative and a great American. I, like millions of Americans, will miss the wit and wisdom of Charles Krauthammer.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) June 21, 2018
McConnell: "As a writer, speaker, and commentator, Charles served our society as a public intellectual in the truest sense" https://t.co/SK8usxhiyz— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 22, 2018
A remarkable man, whom we all shall miss. #RIP https://t.co/5S25bOWtEl— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 21, 2018
Everyone at @FoxNews is saddened to report that our dear friend - a giant of our industry- Charles Krauthammer has passed away.— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 21, 2018
R.I.P. good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts - your legacy - will live on here @krauthammer— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 21, 2018