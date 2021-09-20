Politico pardoned by Trump accused of illegal campaign scam

Both men appeared in court Monday. Benton’s attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Wead attorney Jay Sekulow said Wead pleaded not guilty.

According to court papers, Wead, 75, of Bonita Springs, Florida, told a Russian foreign national that he could meet an unnamed presidential candidate at a political event in exchange for a contribution. It is illegal to solicit campaign contributions from foreigners.

The indictment does not specify which presidential candidate, but at the time of the event noted in the indictment, Sept. 22, 2016, there were only two major party candidates, Republican Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump had a fundraiser in Pittsburgh on Sept. 22.

Benton has long been involved in Republican politics. Wead is a conservative commentator and author who served in the White House of George H.W. Bush and wrote a book, “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency," that he described as an authorized history of the president's first years in office.