Politics 2023: Why Congress' longest-serving rep feels like an outsider

When the new Congress convenes on Tuesday, Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur will become the longest-serving woman in its history. Yet after 40 years, she sometimes feels like an outsider.
Not because she’s a woman or now in the minority party in the House. It’s that she’s from Middle America, and represents a district populated by working-class folks — a place and people many colleagues have forgotten, Kaptur said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“This is a burden I’ve carried my entire career. It’s a problem in both parties because the leadership tends to come from the coasts and we here in the big middle of the country are not well understood,” she said.
Republicans and Democrats are being forced to confront critical questions about the people and policies they want to represent them as the next election season roars into view.
People are also reading…
For Democrats, much depends upon Joe Biden and whether the president will follow through on his plan to seek reelection. Republicans face contentious leadership battles inside their new House majority and at the Republican National Committee.
But former President Donald Trump will be central in virtually every conversation as the GOP enters what will likely be a nasty and crowded presidential primary that begins in earnest this spring.
The threat of political violence still hangs over American politics and next year's elections.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric.
"Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman Fred Upton here in Michigan, or me, or our attorney general, or secretary of state, it's unacceptable," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview the day she was sworn in. "But I do think it's important that people on both sides of the aisle, who care more about our democracy than their political agenda, stand up and take it on."
More political news this week:
U.S. politics roundup for Jan. 2, 2023
The House will convene Tuesday to elect a speaker for the new Congress. The majority of the Republican conference plans to nominate Kevin McCarthy as the party takes over control of the chamber. Many are skeptical, though, that McCarthy will reach a majority to become speaker on the first ballot. Should he come up short, it is likely the clerk will repeat the roll call vote several times until he is able to garner a majority. The California lawmaker is expected to be making concessions and compromises with the holdouts until the moment he is able to grasp the gavel.
Time is running out for Kevin McCarthy.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is hoping all's well that ends well when it comes to becoming speaker of the chamber. The current minor…
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure took effect over the weekend and prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban. The new law already has forced some public officials to resign from their positions. Among them are a Miami Shores council member and a board member of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fannin…
A poll finds Republicans and Democrats have sharply distinct views of what’s most important for the government to address amid high inflation.
Even as the House GOP leadership keeps silent, a veteran Republican lawmaker says George Santos should consider resigning after the congressman-elect from New York admitted to lying about his heritage, education and professional career. Longtime Texas Rep. Kevin Brady tells “Fox News Sunday” that Santos would have “to take some huge steps” to regain trust and respect in his district. Santos is set to be sworn in Tuesday in the new Congress. Brady says Santos' repeated lies are “troubling in so many ways” but that ultimately it will be up to Santos and voters in his district as to whether he steps down.