Polling finds rural state voters ‘souring’ on Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four years ago, Donald Trump was elected in large part on his strength in rural America, but polling in four Upper Midwest states suggests “a totally different scenario today than what we saw in 2016,” according to a Democratic campaign strategist.

Polling for Focus on Rural America in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan shows “Trump is sinking hard and he may take congressional GOP candidates down with him,” Jeff Link said in a call with reporters Thursday.

Focus groups and polling across the four states — all but Minnesota went for Trump in 2016 — show voters souring on Trump, said Link, co-founder of the nonprofit that advocates for issues of interest to rural Americans.

The poll of 800 people — 200 in each state — found that voters, by a 54 percent to 28 percent margin, are more negative about Trump than they did four years ago.

In Iowa, the margin was 50 percent to 35 percent.

“Voters still give Trump credit for the economy and his business credentials, but that is it,” Link said.

The polling shows that voters think presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, “will listen to experts, support farmers and heal the nation,” Link said.