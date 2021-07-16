 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban 'a matter of will'
0 Comments
AP

Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban 'a matter of will'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he believes Afghan forces can secure the country as the U.S. withdraws, but success will depend on whether they have the will to put up a fierce fight against the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans have fled the country in recent days as Taliban forces have surged through northern Afghanistan. In an interview with the Associated Press, Pompeo said he is confident Afghan forces can repel the Taliban, but it's “a matter of will.”

“I saw on TV the other day, I saw some 22, 23-year-old Afghan males say, 'It's really dangerous here, I want to get out,'" the former secretary of state said. “What those Afghans should have been saying is it’s really dangerous here, give me an M16.”

Under former President Donald Trump, Pompeo oversaw U.S. negotiations with the Taliban and remains the only secretary of state to have met face-to-face with senior Taliban officials. He applauded President Joe Biden’s move to withdraw from Afghanistan — rare praise from a Trump loyalist — but said he was worried that U.S. counterterrorism operations could be hurt in the process.

Pompeo was in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday speaking at several political events, including a conference for conservative Christians. Since leaving the office at the end of former President Donald Trump's term, Pompeo has formed a political action committee and is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He said he is currently focused on fundraising and recruiting for other candidates.

Pompeo pushed Biden to increase pressure on the Cuban government as antigovernment protests erupted there. Pompeo re-designated Cuba a “state sponsor of terror” during the Trump administration's final days, even as Biden was promising a new approach to the communist-governed island.

The protests have been spurred by food shortages, rising prices and power cuts, but Pompeo stuck to a hardline, “America first” view of foreign policy. He warned that any moves to send funds to Cuba would show “a fundamental misunderstanding of totalitarian regimes.”

“You can't fund them, you can't underwrite them,” he said.

He suggested instead the U.S. could make moves like opening internet access that would help protesters coordinate and increase pressure on the Cuban government.

“There are lots of tools that the American government has in its possession and it demands leadership that wants to destroy communist regimes."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News