 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poopy pipe cancels court in aged Georgia government building
0 Comments
AP

Poopy pipe cancels court in aged Georgia government building

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A ruptured pipe in Columbus' main government building dumped bird feces, leaves and other debris into a judge's office.

Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride tells WRBL-TV he found debris and water in his office suite earlier this month in Columbus Government Center. It holds offices and courtrooms for the consolidated Columbus and Muscogee County governments.

City Manager Isaiah Hugley says a 51-year-old cast iron pipe that carried rainwater from the roof ruptured.

McBride canceled hearings Wednesday and the rest of the week. He says he held hearings Tuesday in his 11th-floor courtroom, because they were too late to cancel.

The building flooded because of water leaks twice in 2018.

“And you sort of have a sense of being back to the future. You wonder what’s going on. Why it hasn’t been dealt with before? McBride asked. “Why three years later we are still being shut out of courtrooms and unable to use facilities because of the condition of the building?”

A neighboring state court courtroom was also affected.

Hugley said the city is testing air quality to make sure the building remains safe.

Columbus leaders say they plan to ask voters to approve a special sales tax in November to repair or replace the building.

“In any old structure, whether it’s an old building, an old house, or an old car, something is going to break if it’s 50 years old," Hugley said. “And we have had a lot of breaks in this building. And that is why the elected officials are looking at other options for a judicial building and administrative officers.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WRBL-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News