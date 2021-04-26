'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of White House scene

“It’s too much a part of my story,” Hunter Biden told NPR. “I’m only one choice away from being back exactly where I was. And that’s the conundrum for everyone that’s in recovery. It never goes away. It only hides.”

Biden talks to his grandkids a lot, too. They were among those who encouraged him to run for president after two earlier failed efforts.

“He literally calls, not just like one of us every few days. He calls me, then he calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley,” Maisy Biden told NBC’s “Today” during an interview with her sisters, cousins and aunt before Biden’s inauguration.

The kids call Biden, too.

“We have a rule, still, you know, today, that no matter where dad is, no matter what meeting he’s in, if one of the kids call you have to get him out,” Ashley Biden told “Today.”

“He's just up and answering that call," Coons added. “That sort of presence, that sort of engagement is an important part of how he stays connected to his family.”

Biden has encouraged his staff to prioritize their own families, too, and to not miss kid sports games or special occasions to stay at their desks to work for him.