Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years. The vote Thursday thrusts veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister. He will try to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision. Polls indicate it will be a difficult road for Lapid to defeat his main rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is a divisive figure who is at the heart of Israel’s protracted political crisis. Lapid is a former author, newspaper columnist and TV host, and was the architect of the outgoing coalition government. As with the previous four elections, the upcoming vote promises to be another referendum on Netanyahu. The election is set for Nov. 1.