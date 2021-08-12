Population growth, gains will drive Wisconsin redistricting

If Republicans wanted to do the right thing, they would take up maps created by the governor's commission and pass a bill Evers has advocated for to take the process out of the Legislature's control, said Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project.

Democrats and their allies unsuccessfully tried to overturn the Republican-drawn maps a decade ago, arguing they were an illegal gerrymander that secured a GOP majority in the Legislature. Republicans were able to increase their majorities in the Legislature under the maps they drew, even as Democrats won statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate in 2018 and President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the state in 2020.

Republicans are already arguing that because of Wisconsin's relatively small population shift over the past decade, few changes will be needed to the maps this year. Liberals and their allies argue that the existing maps are so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans that they should be tossed and new ones drawn based on what was in place prior to 2011.

Joe Handrick, a former Republican state lawmaker who helped draw the maps a decade ago and now works for a conservative advocacy group, tweeted this week that based on 2019 census population estimates, the amount of shifting in Wisconsin “will be much less than it has been in recent decades.”