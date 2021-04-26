Population growth gives North Carolina a 14th US House seat

Republicans might find it difficult to create a new 14th district in the Piedmont that favors their party and passes legal muster, especially as the politics and voter preferences within the region's largest cities — Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Durham among them — are shifting to the left.

Tippett said North Carolina's population growth is driven by people who arrive for work or to attend college and then remain after graduation. Retirees also are flocking to the state, as well as baby boomers from the Northeast and Midwest who want to live closer to adult children already in North Carolina, she said. Others are attracted by the temperate climate and relatively affordable home prices.

"We continue to be a place where people move here from other places and countries, and we have more births than deaths,” Tippett said.

Mecklenburg County’s growth is linked to Charlotte and the area’s banking, airline and other corporate hubs. Wake County, home of Raleigh, has been historically connected to state government, but the continued technology sector growth associated with Research Triangle Park has diversified the county's economy.

Suburban and exurban counties near Mecklenburg and Wake resumed robust population increases in the late 2010s after slowing following the 2008 recession, Tippett said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0