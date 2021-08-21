 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portland, Oregon, preps for protests between opposing groups
0 Comments
AP

Portland, Oregon, preps for protests between opposing groups

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All available police personnel in Portland, Oregon, will report for duty Sunday because of expected rallies between opposing groups downtown.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite predicted clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another” at Tom McCall Waterfront Park Sunday afternoon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported it is far-right groups that are planning a rally.

The bureau is working with Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners to address this weekend’s demonstrations.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Schools' virtual VIBE Academy gears up for its first year

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+3
GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances
National Politics

GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Elder, a talk radio host and Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, reported income of more than $100,000 in the last year from business interests that included media and film companies and a string of political speeches, according to documents released Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News