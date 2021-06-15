Portland police officer indicted on protest assault charge

U.S. Department of Justice lawyers and the city-hired compliance officer had highlighted the incident in their reports critical of the bureau’s review of officers’ use of force during the nightly demonstrations.

A video shared on Twitter caught an officer running and striking the back of a protester’s head with his baton shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 18. The officer knocked the woman down and then hit her with the baton a second time while she was down, the video appears to show.

The Police Bureau found the baton strike was “not intentional” and therefore not considered lethal force while the Independent Police Review office viewed the strike as a “push,” compliance officer Dennis Rosenbaum noted in his report.

However, Rosenbaum said the video did not support either stance and that police should have started a deadly force investigation. Police started an inquiry as a result — several weeks later, a federal Justice Department report noted.

At the time of the incident, Budworth was assigned to the Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team, which does crowd control.

Jacobs filed the civil rights and battery lawsuit in September, saying she was working as a photojournalist when she was pushed by the officer.