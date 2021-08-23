Portland police seek 2nd gun fired during clashes downtown

In the days leading up to the clashes, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said police would not necessarily intervene.

“You should not expect to see police officers standing in the middle of the crowd trying to keep people apart,” he said in a statement Friday. “People should keep themselves apart and avoid physical confrontation.”

In addition, except for the shooting suspect, police said there were no immediate arrests resulting from the clashes. But it said detectives are reviewing evidence "to determine whether charges can be brought for any criminal activity.”

On Monday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement that “events this past weekend put innocent lives and livelihoods at risk.”

However, Wheeler also stated that “strategic planning" from the police bureau “mitigated confrontation between the two events and minimized the impact of the weekend’s events to Portlanders.”

Wheeler said police monitored the events and were within minutes of both locations, ready to take action if the situation worsened.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s events fell on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0