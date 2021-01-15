 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Positive COVID-19 test at venue where Illinois House met
View Comments
AP

Positive COVID-19 test at venue where Illinois House met

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A positive test for COVID-19 at the venue where the Illinois House has been meeting is prompting calls for precautions.

A positive result came back from a rapid test that was offered Thursday to House members, staff and workers at the Bank of Springfield Center while the House was meeting there, said Steve Brown, an aide to House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside.

Anyone who was inside the center Thursday or near someone who was there should get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine, Brown said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a COVID-19 quarantine period of 14 days.

Welch got a rapid COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon that was negative, Brown said. Still, the 49-year-old Welch, who became ill from COVID-19 in the fall, plans to self-quarantine, Brown said.

No other COVID-19 tests came up positive at the center since the House began meeting there Jan. 8, The State Journal-Register reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The State Journal-Register.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promises to Introduce Impeachment Articles Against Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News