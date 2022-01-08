 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Possible candidates for governor have deep campaign accounts

BOSTON (AP) — At the start of an election year where Massachusetts voters will select a new governor, candidates for the top office — both announced and possible — have already stockpiled millions in campaign cash.

The two Democratic names with the deepest bank accounts have yet to say whether they’re running — former Boston mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley.

Walsh began the year with more than $5.1 million in his campaign account, compared to more than $3.6 million for Healey.

The two announced Democratic candidates — Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz — reported far less. Allen had about $370,000 cash on hand in her account at the start of the new year. Chang-Diaz reported nearly $250,000.

Former state Sen. Ben Downing, the first candidate in the race, was also the first to drop out, citing in part a lack of campaign finances. He had just $20,000 in his account as of the end of December.

Another possible candidate — Democratic Boston City Councilor and recent mayoral hopeful Annissa Essaibi George -- had about $35,000 left in her account.

Former GOP state representative and Donald Trump supporter Geoff Diehl, who is running for the Republican nomination, had more than $104,000 in his account at the beginning of the year.

Shiva Ayyadurai, who last year lost a Republican nomination bid for the U.S. Senate, has also said he plans for the Republican nomination for governor.

