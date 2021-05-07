Possible Nevada execution date being pushed to late July

State law gives the prisons chief primary responsibility for an execution. But Daniels told Boulware he has not finalized plans for an execution, including the drugs that would be used, and has not yet drawn up protocol. Daniels said also that prison officials would benefit from practice to correct possible mistakes.

Floyd’s attorneys, deputy federal public defenders David Anthony and Brad Levenson, are raising concerns about a rush toward a botched and inhumane execution. They want Boulware to stop and review the process and require Daniels to make the execution protocol public.

The court fight is shadowed by delays of an execution that was scheduled twice -- in 2017 and 2018 — for convicted killer Scott Dozier.

Dozier pleaded with the state to put him to death, but his lethal injection was stopped twice by court fights over the process and the drugs. Dozier killed himself in prison in January 2019.

In court documents, Gilmer has raised concerns about a “media sideshow” and “cancel culture” if the state reveals the drugs it would use in Floyd’s case, and the names of manufacturers. The state attorney argued that only after the plan is developed can Floyd challenge the process.

Boulware scheduled another hearing Monday.