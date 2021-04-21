Post-Chauvin verdict, Colorado considers new police reforms

Last year's law “was a direct answer to the community's cries for accountability," Herod said. She pledged to keep working with law enforcement agencies on their concerns as the bill makes its way through the Legislature.

As protests over Floyd's killing engulfed downtown Denver last June, the Legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill that, among other things, required all officers to use body cameras by July 2023, banned chokeholds, limited potentially lethal uses of force and removed qualified immunity from police, potentially exposing officers to lawsuits for their actions in use of force cases.

The 2020 law also barred police from using deadly force against suspects they believe are armed unless there is an imminent threat of a weapon being used. It required officers to intervene when seeing use of excessive force by colleagues and to report such cases to superiors.

It also required the public release of unedited footage from body cameras within 21 days of the filing of misconduct complaints. Grand juries under the law are required to release reports when they decide against charging officers accused in deaths.