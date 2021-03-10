Pot advocates make first arguments in Supreme Court appeal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Advocates for recreational marijuana in South Dakota argued the future of the ballot initiative process is at stake as the state Supreme Court weighs a voter-passed constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana, according to documents filed Wednesday.

South Dakota voters in November passed a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana, but a state circuit judge in January struck that down as unconstitutional. Marijuana advocates have appealed to the Supreme Court in a case that will determine whether recreational pot becomes legal in the state.

“This case is not just about marijuana. It is also about the future of the initiative process in South Dakota," attorneys Timothy Billion and Brendan Johnson wrote to open their arguments filed to the Supreme Court.

The attorneys, representing South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws and several other marijuana advocates, argued that their opponents should face a high burden to prove that the state's constitution was violated by the amendment.

“The ability of voters to decide what rights their constitution guarantees is a fundamental and sacred right,” the attorneys wrote.