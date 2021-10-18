 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pot dispensary sues South Lake Tahoe over license revocation

  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A marijuana dispensary is suing the city of South Lake Tahoe, California, after the city council revoked its cannabis and businesses licenses for failing to open on time — a delay the business blames on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perfect Union SLT was awarded one of two microbusiness cannabis licenses in November 2019 as part of an agreement that gave it a year to open the business.

The cannabis business says in the lawsuit that the pandemic created the situation that prevented it from meeting the deadline, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported.

“Mere weeks after the Development Agreement became effective on February 13, 2020, the world quickly and irrevocably changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and both business and construction in California in large part came to a grinding halt in March 2020,” the lawsuit states.

“Further, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the demand for construction around the South Lake Tahoe area to boom in a way never seen before,” the lawsuit continued.

After their year deadline passed, City Attorney Heather Stroud gave the company 30 days to cure their default or at least start the process of curing the default but she said they failed to do so.

People are also reading…

The council voted unanimously in June to revoke the licenses. It upheld the vote weeks later with Mayor Tamara Wallace casting the lone dissenting vote after earlier supporting the revocation.

Wallace said she was sympathetic because her own business suffered delays in a large construction project during the pandemic. But she noted that all the other cannabis businesses who were awarded licenses opened on time.

The lawsuit filed in El Dorado County Superior Court last month accuses the city of breach of contract. It asks a judge to require the city to honor its development agreement and cover lost profits that the company is experiencing because of this disagreement.

David Wolfe, legal counsel for Perfect Union, said the delay was a reasonable excuse under the development agreement which allows “delay beyond the reasonable control of a party caused by (a) calamities, including without limitation earthquakes, floods, and fire; (b) civil commotion; (c) riots or terrorist acts; (d) strikes or other forms of material labor disputes; (e) shortages of materials or supplies; or (f) vandalism.”

He argued COVID qualified as a reasonable delay.

City officials say the city doesn’t comment on active litigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tahoe Daily Tribune.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a case involving a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant, a federal judge held the District of Columbia’s corrections director and jail warden in contempt of court Wednesday and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates' civil rights are being abused.

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September.

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher stakes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News