Power shutoffs should be last resort, regulators warn

During a public safety power shutoff, a utility de-energizes its grid in order to prevent its equipment from failing and sparking a wildfire, often amid hot, dry and windy weather. Power lines have been blamed for about half of the most destructive wildfires in state history, according to the PUC, including 2018′s Camp Fire in Butte County that killed 85.

The risk of wildfire is expected to worsen as climate change has made California much drier and more flammable. PG&E has reported to regulators that its equipment may have sparked the state's largest wildfire to date this year.

On Monday, the Dixie Fire in Northern California was burning near the town of Paradise, which was largely destroyed when failing PG&E equipment sparked the Camp Fire. The utility pleaded guilty last year to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter with prosecutors unable to pin the remaining death on the utility.

San Diego Gas & Electric officials said Monday that they have fine-tuned weather forecasting, cleared flammable vegetation and created microgrids that can power town centers even with the electricity turned off. They've provided backup power to eligible customers and are better at targeting customers who will be affected, they said.

The utility powered down five times last year, with the largest planned outage affecting 74,000 customer accounts, said John Jenkins, vice president of electric system operations. He said the utility notified around 96,000 customers but missed alerting 2,000 customers who had their power turned off.

