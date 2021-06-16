'Practical work' summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs

Overall, the tone was more businesslike than Putin's 2018 summit with then-President Donald Trump, who embraced some of Putin's unlikely statements about election interference but was considered somewhat amateurish and unpredictable by the Russians.

At this faceoff, though Putin raised doubt that the U.S.-Russia relationship could soon return to a measure of equilibrium of years past, he suggested that Biden was someone he could work with.

“The meeting was actually very efficient,” Putin said. “It was substantive, it was specific. It was aimed at achieving results, and one of them was pushing back the frontiers of trust.”

The summit had a somewhat awkward beginning — both men appeared to avoid looking directly at each other during a brief and chaotic photo opportunity before a scrum of jostling reporters.

It ended sooner than expected. Biden said that was because they had covered all the key areas and then “looked at each other like, OK, what next?”

Then Biden answered his own question

“What is going to happen next is we are going to be able to look back, look ahead in three to six months and say ‘Did the things we agreed to sit down and try to work out, did it work?’”