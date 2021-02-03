Prayer breakfast gives Biden fresh chance to call for unity

The breakfast is moving forward at a time when the nation's capital is facing a series of historic crises. Biden is struggling to win significant support from congressional Republicans for a coronavirus response package, raising the likelihood that he will rely only on Democrats to pass the legislation.

Many in Washington are still navigating the aftermath of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month. Trump faces an unprecedented second impeachment trial in the Senate next week over his role in inciting the riot.

Biden's message on Thursday is likely to represent his latest call to return Washington to more traditional footing after four years of Trump’s aggressive style. During the 2020 breakfast, Trump singled out Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who had voted to convict the president during the first impeachment trial. Trump even held up a newspaper with a headline reading “ACQUITTED” over his own picture.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a GOP co-chair of this year’s breakfast, said he hopes to see Biden emphasize the nation’s status as “a place for diversity and tolerance" that at the same time allows for respectful disagreement.