Pregnancy center advertising bill heads to governor's desk

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers passed a contentious bill Wednesday that prohibits limited pregnancy centers from using “deceptive advertising” about the pregnancy-related services they provide.

The bill, which now moves to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, cleared the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on a mostly party-line vote of 87 to 56, following a lengthy debate that spanned much of the day. The legislation was previously passed in the state Senate.

Proposed in previous legislative sessions, advocates who contend the measure is needed to ensure women aren't deceived into thinking these typically faith-based centers are family planning clinics that provide abortion and other reproductive health care.

“A woman should not be lied to seeking legal health care in the state of Connecticut,” said Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, D-West Hartford.

Critics of the bill, however, contend it's an unnecessary overreach by state government and pro-abortion advocates that unfairly targets well-meaning organizations that want to help women, predicting it would be challenged in court.

“This bill is about using the strong arm of the government to steer people to one choice, to end pregnancies by abortion,” said Rep. Mark Anderson, R-Granby.