 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pregnant worker protections short of Indiana governor's goal
0 comments
AP

Pregnant worker protections short of Indiana governor's goal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are turning aside — for the second straight year — an appeal from Gov. Eric Holcomb for a law requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women.

Such steps, such as longer breaks or transfers to less physical work, are cast by supporters as ways of improving Indiana’s infant mortality rate, which federal statistics show was the country’s 14th worst in 2018 with 525 infant deaths.

But Republicans who dominate the Legislature have sided with major business groups rather than the GOP governor on the issue. After rejecting a Holcomb-backed bill last year, lawmakers are advancing a proposal that would prohibit businesses from retaliating against women who ask for accommodations but would not require managers to grant any of the requests.

Republican Sen. Chip Perfect, whose family owns the Perfect North Slopes ski area near Lawrenceburg, said he still believed the proposal went too far as many businesses are struggling to find workers and are willing to grant reasonable requests from pregnant women. He also said that pregnant women whose accommodation requests aren’t met can leave those jobs.

“If you can’t get people, and you have employees that you have mistreated disparaging you, you even further can’t get good people,” Perfect said. “Everything in this bill is something that can already be done. It is not reflective of the world that we’re living in right now.”

Samantha Kern of Fishers gave a state Senate committee a much different account this past week. Kern said she was pregnant and started bleeding while working at an Indianapolis hospital and that her doctor told her to go immediately to the hospital’s obstetrics unit because of previous miscarriages.

But Kern said her supervisors wouldn’t let her leave until she found a co-worker to take over for her and that she didn’t leave for nearly two hours out of fear she would lose her job and her family’s health insurance coverage. She said her baby died.

Kern called the current bill “detrimental” because it provides no true protections.

“As it stands right now, it’s useless,” Kern said. “It’s not something that we can revisit later on to rebuild off of. It’s not right.”

Holcomb touted his backing of greater pregnancy accommodations during his State of the State speech in January but has accepted the current bill as the best he’ll get from the Legislature even though about 30 other states already have such laws.

The governor said after the House advanced the weaker bill in February that his goal was “not going to come to fruition, that’s been a message received” from lawmakers.

“I’m going to support a step in the right direction,” Holcomb said. “But I’m also looking at ways to make sure I can be persuasive in the future.”

Holcomb said he would issue an executive order ensuring such accommodations for state employees to demonstrate to business owners how such accommodations can work. He has yet to issue such an order.

The current bill passed the House in February by a 95-2 votes as even lawmakers wanting tougher regulations supported it as a way of getting some protections for women into state law. The state Senate could vote on the bill this coming week.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said many lawmakers were hesitant to put more regulations on businesses, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Putting more responsibility, more potential for liability and more challenges on businesses is not necessarily appealing to a lot of folks,” Bray said.

Some major business groups, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Manufacturers Association, have raised worries about possibly exposing more businesses to lawsuits by requiring them to provide accommodations.

Andrew Berger, senior vice president of the manufacturers group, described the current bill as a good compromise.

“It maintains what we call an interactive process, where you work with your employees to find reasonable accommodations,” Berger said. “There’s not a set list where it becomes, instead of this action, it’s contentious now between you and your employees.”

But Sally Dixon, a registered nurse who reviews infant deaths for the St. Joseph County Health Department in South Bend, called the current bill’s provisions meaningless.

She said the Legislature’s unwillingness to adopt requirements helping pregnant women in the workplace was ironic at a time when another bill was advancing that would require doctors providing abortion drugs to women to inform them about a disputed “reversal” procedure.

“If the same woman, four or five months later, develops pregnancy complications, we’re not willing to require her employer to do a reasonable pregnancy accommodation — extra breaks, a food and drink policy change — for her to help protect her baby and her pregnancy and maybe even her own health,” Dixon said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News