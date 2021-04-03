Pregnant worker protections short of Indiana governor's goal

Republican Sen. Chip Perfect, whose family owns the Perfect North Slopes ski area near Lawrenceburg, said he still believed the proposal went too far as many businesses are struggling to find workers and are willing to grant reasonable requests from pregnant women. He also said that pregnant women whose accommodation requests aren’t met can leave those jobs.

“If you can’t get people, and you have employees that you have mistreated disparaging you, you even further can’t get good people,” Perfect said. “Everything in this bill is something that can already be done. It is not reflective of the world that we’re living in right now.”

Samantha Kern of Fishers gave a state Senate committee a much different account this past week. Kern said she was pregnant and started bleeding while working at an Indianapolis hospital and that her doctor told her to go immediately to the hospital’s obstetrics unit because of previous miscarriages.

But Kern said her supervisors wouldn’t let her leave until she found a co-worker to take over for her and that she didn’t leave for nearly two hours out of fear she would lose her job and her family’s health insurance coverage. She said her baby died.

Kern called the current bill “detrimental” because it provides no true protections.