Prepared text of NC Gov. Cooper's State of the State address

All of these important steps are needed to build a stronger and more prosperous future. But we can’t succeed in the future without reckoning with our past and, unfortunately, our present. We must face head on the stark reality of systemic racism, and how it hurts people and leaves them behind — who gets to see a doctor, who gets hired for a job, who gets charged with a crime, who gets prison time, who gets killed. Over the past year, and just in the past week, we’ve seen the harm suffered by too many people of color in our state and across the country. And I want to say clearly: We must all stand together to stop racial injustice in North Carolina. Everyone should have opportunity and everyone should be able to feel safe in their own homes and communities without fear of authority who should be there to protect them.

In all the areas that are important for people’s success—health care, education, economic strength, the justice system—we must confront systems that favor some and harm others. And we must fix them.

Fellow North Carolinians, today our state is operating under a budget that was enacted in 2018 because we couldn’t agree on one last time. Think about how much the world has changed since 2018.