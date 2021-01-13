 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Donald Trump impeached by US House for incitement of insurrection at Capitol; 1st US president impeached twice
View Comments
AP

President Donald Trump impeached by US House for incitement of insurrection at Capitol; 1st US president impeached twice

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump impeached by US House for incitement of insurrection at Capitol; 1st US president impeached twice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parler Removed From App Stores For Not Policing Posts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News