Presidents in health crises: Trump more hands-on than many

“This is obviously a very serious situation, and every American should know that their entire government is taking the utmost precautions and preparations,” Obama said as he opened a White House news conference that month.

He said public health officials had recommended that schools with confirmed cases consider temporarily closing, and that he had asked Congress for $1.5 billion in emergency funding to help monitor and track the virus, and to build a supply of antiviral drugs and other equipment.

“Everyone should rest assured that this government is prepared to do whatever it takes to control the impact of this virus,” Obama said.

Dr. Howard Markel, director of the University of Michigan's Center for the History of Medicine, said Obama was “very hands on” during H1N1 — but not as visibly as Trump. Obama's director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted daily briefings from Atlanta.

“He took a step back because he allowed his experts to run the show,” Markel said of Obama. "He didn’t have to be in front of the podium, but you knew he was there.”