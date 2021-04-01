Pressley, Warren push Biden to nix $50,000 in student debt

Capping the amount of debt relief at up to $50,000 will do the most good for the maximum number of individuals trapped under piles of debt that make it difficult to purchase homes, start businesses and begin families, Warren said.

Cancelling $50,000 in debt would help close the wealth gap between Black and white borrowers, Warren said. She also said that 40% of those who took out student loans weren’t able to finish college, with many struggling with the debt while working lower-paying jobs.

The effort to forgive student debt has come under criticism by some former student debt holders who say they worked and saved to pay back their debts and don’t think it’s fair that others should be let off the hook.

Warren said forgiving student loan debt is good for everyone.

“Our economy would do better if all of the people who have student loan debt were able to get out and start their small businesses, able to buy homes, able to take jobs in public service," she said. “If we're going to take the position that if I didn't already get it in the past, you can't get it now, we're never build anything. We wouldn't have started Social Security. We wouldn't have started Medicare.”