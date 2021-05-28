Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe

But in a rare joint statement as tensions rose ahead of Friday's vote, Manchin and Sinema expressed exasperation with Republicans, imploring their colleagues not to stand in the way of a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault by a mob loyal to Trump seeking to overturn Biden's election.

Manchin told reporters at the Capitol that the opposition to the Jan. 6 commission was “disheartening.” Sinema did not vote.

As the Senate was considering the commission, Trump continued to push his false assertions about the 2020 election and its aftermath, which have collectively been dubbed the “big lie.” His persistent attacks on the integrity of the 2020 vote are sounding alarms among Democrats — and some Republicans — that more must be done to shore up Americans' faith in the civic process.

Despite Trump's repeated accusations of voter fraud, dozens of judges and elections officials across the nation, along with his own attorney general, have found no evidence of a rigged election.

The bill headed for a vote, the For the People Act, is vast, tackling a range of interrelated issues that Democrats say will protect the vote and curb special interests. Republicans say it is too broad of a federal reach into state and local election systems.