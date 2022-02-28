 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies

  • 0
Legislature New Mexico

Light fades outside the New Mexico State Capitol on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M., as the Legislature debates record-setting proposals for spending increases on everything from state police salaries to shelter for the homeless and election administration.

 Morgan Lee - staff, AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to minority households that don't speak English or Spanish.

Advocacy groups for immigrants and Indigenous populations on Monday announced that a federal judge based in Las Cruces has ordered the state Human Services Department that oversees food stamp and Medicaid benefits to change its automated phone system to offer access to benefits in additional languages including Navajo, also known as Diné.

Sovereign Hager, legal director of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said enough New Mexico residents speak languages such as Vietnamese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Dari and Arabic to meet population thresholds under federal law that require translation services — while the state provides written documents only in English and Spanish for many benefits.

She said that U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Gonzales, at a court hearing Friday, affirmed the obligation of state agencies to identify languages spoken by families trying to access food and medical assistance and provide oral interpretation services.

People are also reading…

Hager said the judge also ordered the state to including information about the availability of expanded language assistance in writing on Medicaid notices.

“They just need that point of access," she said. "Then they can complete an application like anyone else.”

The Human Service Department, which oversees the delivery of benefits linked to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, was awaiting a written version of the court order before commenting.

The state Legislature has approved a bill that would require major state agencies to analyze the need for additional language assistance services and report back to the governor and Legislature. A companion bill would dedicate about $110,000 to the effort.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to sign the legislation or let it expire.

Sachi Watase, executive director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center, said she expects to see expanded access to certified interpreters in a variety of languages.

“We're really proud and excited to see this happening now,” she said. “It's also really sad that it has taken so long and so many people have fallen through the gaps.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News