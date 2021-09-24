Pressure rising for Democrats in Virginia governor's race

“The only guys that win are the guys that embrace the MAGA movement," Trump said on the John Fredericks Radio Show when discussing Youngkin's candidacy.

But Republicans in Virginia are feeling good about Youngkin in part because they think he is the type of candidate who can prevail. Tall and polished, the former investment executive has cast himself as a down-to-earth family man.

More substantively, he has spent much of this year trying to steer clear of some of the most contentious culture war issues that Republicans in other parts of the country have embraced.

That's a shift from other Republicans who sought statewide office in recent years. In 2017, Ed Gillespie ran for governor as an establishment candidate before taking a hard turn on immigration policy and the status of Confederate statues. He lost to Democrat Ralph Northam by nearly nine percentage points.

The following year, Corey Stewart, an immigration hard-liner who defended “Confederate heritage,” won the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate and was handily defeated by Democrat Tim Kaine.