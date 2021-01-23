Pressure to raise spending clear in Georgia budget talks

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are racing to revise the current year's budget, aiming to produce a reworked spending plan as early as next week.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, an Auburn Republican, said during budget hearings Thursday that subcommittees are supposed to make recommendations by Tuesday for the 2021 budget, which runs through June 30. The aim is to get the revisions agreed to earlier than usual, in case the spread of COVID-19 forces an interruption in the legislative session, as it did last year.

But pressure is building to increase spending in the proposed $27.2 billion budget that begins July 1. Gov. Brian Kemp ordered most noneducation agencies to present budgets that propose the same funding as this year, when funding was slashed by an average of 10%.

Kelly Farr, Kemp’s budget director, told lawmakers Thursday that proposed budget is as “flat as a crepe,” emphasizing he meant flatter than a pancake.

Agency directors followed the Republican's directive, but it was clear from several presentations that agencies see needs they can't meet with current funds. More money would increase mental health services, put more state troopers on the road, and augment public health functions hard-pressed by the coronavirus pandemic.